Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 specs revealed

It looks like we have some details on a new smartphone from Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2, including some of its specifications, we previously heard similar specifications for the handset.

The new Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 was recently listed on the Google Play Console and this has revealed some of the details about the handset.

This new smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G mobile processor and it will also feature 6GB of RAM.

It looks like the amount of storage is not known as yet, although we are expecting it to be offered with multiple storage options.

With regards to the display size of the handset is not known as yet, what we do know is that it should be smaller than 6.5 inches. The display will come with a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and 450 pixels per inch.

The Google Play Console listing has also revealed that the new Galaxy XCover Pro 2 will come with Android 12 and One UI 4.1, the handset is listed with the model number SM-G736U.

As yet we do not have any details on exactly when the new Galaxy XCover 2 will launch, it should be sometime soon as it has appeared on the Google Play Console. As soon as we get more details about the handset, we will let you know.

Source Sammobile

