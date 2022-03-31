Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro 2 design leaked

Earlier this month we saw some benchmarks of the new Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro 2 smartphone and now the design of the handset has been leaked.

Some renders of the new Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro 2 smartphone have been posted online by Zoutons and Onleaks.

The handset will apparently come with a 6.56-inch display, the exact resolution is not known as yet, although it could come with a Full HD+ resolution.

The recent benchmarks show the handset with the model number SM-G736B and it is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and also come with 6GB of RAM as per the benchmarks, there are no details on whether there will be other RAM options and also no details on how much storage the device will feature.

The handset will come with a single camera on the front and dual cameras on the back, as yet we do not have any details on what sort of megapixels these cameras will feature.

The new Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro is designed to be a rugged smartphone and it will be dust and waterproof and will come with an IP68 rating and will also feature a MIL-STD rating.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when Samsung is planning on launch its new rugged smartphone, we will let you know.

Source Zutons

