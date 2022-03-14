Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro 2 smartphone gets benchmarked

It looks like Samsung may have a new rugged smartphone in the works, the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro 2 as the handset has apparently been benchmarked.

A device with the model number SM-G736B recently appeared on Geekbench benchmarks, this is rumored to be the model number of the new Galaxy Xcover Pro 2.

The handset is listed on Geekbench running Android 12 and it should come with Samsung’s One UI 4.1, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor.

Other specifications on the handset include 6GB of RAM, there are no details on what storage the handset will come with, although we are expecting multiple options.

The handset is also rumored to come with a Super AMOLED display, the exact size and resolution are not known as yet. The device will come with an IP68 rating and will also feature a MIL-STD rating, which means it will be dustproof, waterproof, and also a rugged device, just like the original Galaxy Xcover Pro.

As soon as we get some more information on the new Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro 2 smartphone and some details on when it will launch, and how much it will retail for, we will let you know.

Source Sammobile

