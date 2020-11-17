Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro lands on AT&T

The Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro launched earlier this year and now the handset has landed on AT&T in the US.

As well as AT&T the handset is also available on FirstNet in the US and the handset retails for $509.99 or $17 a month on AT&T’s monthly installment plan.

The device comes with a 6.3 inch display that has a FHD+ resolution, processing is provided by a Samsung Exynos 9611 processor.

The handset comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage and it features a 4050 mAh battery than can be replaced and 15W fast charging.

Om the front of the device there is a 13 megapixel main camera and on the back there is a dual camera setup with one 25 megapixel camera and one 8 megapixel camera.

Source Sammobile

