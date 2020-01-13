Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro gets official

The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro was leaked recently and now the handset is official and we have all the details on this new rugged smartphone from Samsung.

The handset comes with a 6.3 inch display that has a FHD+ resolution and it features Samsung Exynos 9611 and it will also come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage, you can see the full specifications below.

“The Galaxy XCover Pro is a reflection of Samsung’s increased investment and commitment to B2B market,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “We believe the business mobility market is ripe for transformation in 2020 and we intend to be the leader in pioneering an open and collaborative mobile platform for the next generation of digitally-enabled workforce.”

Here are the specifications:

Dimension 159.9 X 76.7 X 9.94mm (218g) Display 6.3” FHD+, Wet Touch, Glove Mode AP Exynos 9611 (2GHz Octa-core) Memory 4GB + 64GB, microSD up to 512GB Camera Single Front Camera: 13MP, FF, F2.0Dual Rear Camera: 25MP, AF, F1.7 + 8MP, FF, F2.2 Battery 4,050 mAh, user replaceable, Fast Charging (15W) OS Android 10.0 SIM Dual SIM (EUR), Single SIM (NA)5 NFC NFC (EMV L1) Augmented Reality Google AR Core Design Full Screen Rugged IP68, 1.5m drop (MIL-STD 810G certified) Sensor Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass, Gyroscope Pogo Pin Charging only Biometric Security Fingerprint (side) mPOS mPOS Ready Hot Key Two Programmable Keys Service LED Available

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

