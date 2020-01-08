Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro leaked

Details and photos of a new smartphone from Samsung have been leaked, the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro and the handset will come with a 6.3 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The display will come with a 20:9 aspect ratio and the handset will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 and it will also come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro will also come whit a microSD card slot for extra storage and a range of high end cameras on the front and back.

On the front of the handset there will be a 13 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back of the device there is a dual camera setup. The dual cameras include one 25 megapixel camera and one 8 megapixel camera, the handset will feature a 4,000 mAh battery

The handset will also come with Android 10 and it will have an IP68 rating and conforms to the MIL-STD-810 standard, as yet there are no details on a launch date, although we suspect we will find out more at MWC 2020 next month.

Source Winfuture

