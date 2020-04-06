Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro lands on AT&T

Samsung has launched a new smartphone with AT&T in the US, the Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro, the device was previously only available to government agencies.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro is now available from AT&T for $1,104 or for $36.84 over 30 months.

The handset is designed to be a rugged smartphone and it features a 5.1 inch display that has a QHD resolution.

It comes with an Exynos 9810 processor and has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage. The device comes with Android 8.0 although it will be getting upgraded to Android 10.

The Galaxy XCover FieldPro comes with an 8 megapixel camera on the front for video calls and Selfies, on the back there is a 12 megapixel camera for photos and videos. The handset also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and this is user replaceable and there are two included with the device.

Source Sammobile

