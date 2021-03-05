Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 appears on Google Play Console

It looks loike we have some more information on the new Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 smartphone, the handset recently appeared on the Google Play Console.

The listing has conformed some of the handsets specifications which will include an Exynos 850 processor and a 5.3 inch display with a HD+ resolution.

The device will come with Androiud 11 and it will feature 4GB of RAM, it is expected to come with a choice of storage options.

On the front of the device there will be a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies and on the back a 16 megapixel camera for photos and videos. The device is designed to be a rugged smartphone and it will come wit a range of certifications.

Source 91 Mobiles

