Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: 5G, 3nm Tech, and the End of the Exynos Era?

Following the recent developments in Samsung’s wearable roadmap, the successor to the original Galaxy Watch Ultra—likely to be named the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2—is poised to be the centerpiece of the Summer 2026 Galaxy Unpacked event.

While 2025 saw a minor “refresh” of the original Ultra (adding 64GB of storage and a new Titanium Blue color), 2026 is shaping up to be the year of the “True Next-Gen” upgrade. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 based on the latest leaks and industry certifications.

When Samsung launched the first Galaxy Watch Ultra, it was a clear shot across the bow of the Apple Watch Ultra. However, critics noted that while it was rugged and powerful, it shared much of its internal DNA with the standard Galaxy Watch 7. For the 2026 model, Samsung is reportedly “splitting the CPU” and taking the Ultra in a much more powerful, independent direction.

The Snapdragon Shift: A Major Performance Leap

Perhaps the most significant leak involves a fundamental change in the watch’s brain. For years, Samsung has relied on its in-house Exynos chips for its wearables. However, recent reports suggest that the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will ditch the Exynos W1000 in favor of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset.

This 3nm processor is expected to be a game-changer for several reasons:

Performance: Early benchmarks show significant gains in single-core and multi-core processing, which will be vital for the new “On-Device AI” features Samsung is planning.

Early benchmarks show significant gains in single-core and multi-core processing, which will be vital for the new “On-Device AI” features Samsung is planning. Efficiency: The 3nm architecture allows for better power management. While the battery capacity is expected to stay at a beefy 590mAh, the new chip could extend real-world battery life to 3.5 or even 4 days on a single charge.

The 3nm architecture allows for better power management. While the battery capacity is expected to stay at a beefy 590mAh, the new chip could extend real-world battery life to 3.5 or even 4 days on a single charge. AI Capabilities: The Snapdragon Wear Elite features a dedicated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) capable of running small language models locally on the wrist.

Connectivity: The First 5G Smartwatch

According to recent industry reports, the model number SM-L716 (identified as the Ultra 2) is being developed with a built-in 5G modem. This would make it Samsung’s first 5G-capable wearable, leapfrogging the 4G/LTE standards found in current models.

For the “Ultra” user—someone who might be hiking, trail running, or traveling—5G offers more than just speed. It provides a more robust connection in crowded areas and lower latency for emergency services or real-time navigation. Furthermore, the new chipset supports NB-NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network), which strongly hints at Satellite Connectivity for emergency messaging when cellular signals are nonexistent.

Health Tracking: The “Holy Grail” of Sensors

Samsung’s digital health leadership has previously hinted that the company is working on non-invasive health monitoring. For the Ultra 2, rumors suggest two major advancements:

Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring: While still awaiting regulatory hurdles, leaks suggest the Ultra 2 will feature optical sensors capable of estimating blood sugar levels without a finger prick. Advanced BioActive Sensors: The “BioActive” sensor array is expected to be refined to provide better accuracy for heart rate variability (HRV) and sleep tracking, areas where Samsung has traditionally trailed slightly behind competitors.

Design: Refined Ruggedness

Expect the “Circle-on-Squircle” design to stay. The 47mm titanium chassis has become the signature look of the Ultra line, and leaks suggest Samsung isn’t ready to abandon it. However, we may see:

Display: A boost in brightness to over 3,000 nits, ensuring the screen is legible even in the harshest direct sunlight.

A boost in brightness to over 3,000 nits, ensuring the screen is legible even in the harshest direct sunlight. The “Quick Button”: The customizable orange button is staying, but it may gain more software functionality, such as “Double Tap” or “Long Press” shortcuts for specific AI-driven fitness routines.

The customizable orange button is staying, but it may gain more software functionality, such as “Double Tap” or “Long Press” shortcuts for specific AI-driven fitness routines. Durability: While it already boasts 10ATM and IP68 ratings, the Ultra 2 is expected to feature an improved sapphire crystal and potentially a new battery technology that is more resistant to extreme temperatures.

Software: One UI 9 and Galaxy AI

The Ultra 2 will likely debut with One UI 9 Watch, based on Wear OS 7. The focus here will be “Personalized Intelligence.” We expect to see:

AI Coaching: A system that analyzes your physiological data to tell you exactly how hard you should train today.

A system that analyzes your physiological data to tell you exactly how hard you should train today. Gemini Integration: With Google and Samsung deepening their partnership, the Ultra 2 will likely feature a more capable version of Gemini for voice-activated tasks and smart replies.

Release Date and Price Expectations

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is on track for a July 2026 unveiling at Samsung’s summer Unpacked event. It will likely be released alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the standard Galaxy Watch 9.

Regarding price, Samsung has shown a tendency to keep its flagship pricing stable to remain competitive. Most insiders expect a starting price of $649.99 / £599, positioning it as a premium—but slightly more affordable—alternative to the Apple Watch Ultra.

Summary of Leaked Specifications

Feature Galaxy Watch Ultra (Original) Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 (2026 Leak) Processor Exynos W1000 (3nm) Snapdragon Wear Elite (3nm) Connectivity 4G LTE 5G + Satellite (NB-NTN) Battery 590mAh (approx. 2-3 days) 590mAh (approx. 3.5-4 days) Storage 32GB / 64GB 64GB Standard Sensors BioActive (Standard) Refined BioActive + Glucose (Rumored) Display 3,000 Nits Super AMOLED 3,000+ Nits Super AMOLED Launch Date July 2024 July 2026

Final Thoughts

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 isn’t just an incremental update; it’s a strategic pivot. By moving to a more powerful Qualcomm architecture and introducing 5G and satellite connectivity, Samsung is attempting to make the smartwatch a truly independent device. For those who skipped the 2025 refresh, 2026 looks like the perfect time to upgrade to a wearable that finally has the power to match its rugged exterior.

Source Demon’s Tech



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