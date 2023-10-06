Samsung Galaxy Watch to get Sleep Apnea feature

The Samsung Galaxy Watch could get some new helpful features as Samsung has revealed that its Samsung Health Monitor app has received approval from Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) for its new sleep apnea detection feature.

This new feature is coming to the Samsung Galaxy Watch in Korea from early next year and it should also be headed to more countries once it receives the necessary approval in the various countries.

“Samsung remains committed to delivering advanced technologies to Galaxy wearables that help more people better understand and take control of their wellness,” said Hon Pak, Vice President and Head of Digital Health Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the new sleep apnea feature on Galaxy Watch series, we are providing users with a simple, proactive tool to recognize this disorder in its earliest possible stages before their condition worsens.”

By leveraging Galaxy Watch’s BioActive Sensor, the sleep apnea feature monitors blood oxygen levels during sleep and identifies moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea by analyzing how the detected blood oxygen values change to apnea/hypopnea, then estimates Apnea-Hypopnea Index (AHI). Users are simply required to track their sleep twice, each time more than 4 hours, within 10 days to gauge whether they have these symptoms.

You can find out more information about the new Sleep Apnea feature for the Samsung Galaxy Watch range of smartwatches over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



