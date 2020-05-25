Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 to get ECG function

Samsung has announced that it is bringing an ECG function to its Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, the company has revealed that its electrocardiogram monitoring has been cleared by South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

This new feature will let people measure and analyze their heart rhythm for any irregularities, this can be done by placing your finger on the top button on the watch. Samsung previously added a blood pressure monitor to the device.

“We’re delighted to announce that the ECG function has been cleared by MFDS,” said TaeJong Jay Yang, Corporate SVP and Head of Health Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “When you pair the advanced hardware of Galaxy watches with innovative software solutions, you can create unmatched experiences – such as in this case, convenient and accessible health check-ins for millions of users across the world. This marks just one way in which Samsung is pioneering to give everyone a simple, convenient and informed picture of their overall health and wellness.”

Samsung has said that they are expecting this new feature to be available in quarter 3 2020, the presume they will need approval from agencies in other countries like the US to launch in those countries.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals