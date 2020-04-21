Samsung Health Monitor app for Galaxy Watch monitors your blood pressure

Samsung has announced that their Samsung Health Monitor app is launching for their Galaxy Watch devices and it will be capable of monitoring your blood pressure.

The app can be seen in the video below, you will need a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 or other Galaxy Watch device and a Samsung Galaxy smartphone to use the app.

Globally, high blood pressure is known to significantly increase your risk of brain, kidney and heart diseases, including stroke and coronary heart disease when not managed properly. By helping users measure and track their blood pressure, the Samsung Health Monitor app gives people greater insight into their health and allows them to make more informed decisions, to lead healthier lives.

“The Samsung Health Monitor app has the potential to help millions of people around the world who are affected by high blood pressure,” says Taejong Jay Yang, Corporate SVP and Head of Health Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “This is one of many examples of how Samsung is integrating its best-in-class hardware with the latest software innovations to innovate mobile experiences.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Health Monitor app over at Samsung at the link below.

