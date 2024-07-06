Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 & Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Details Revealed

Next week we will get to see the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Ultra. Detailed renders and specifications have surfaced, showcasing a device designed to compete head-to-head with the Apple Watch Ultra. Adventure enthusiasts and tech-savvy users alike can look forward to a wearable that promises exceptional performance, durability, and a suite of features tailored for those who push their limits.

Mark your calendars for July 10th, when Samsung plans to unveil the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra alongside other exciting new products. This upcoming smartwatch aims to make a substantial impact in the market, presenting itself as a premium option for those in search of a top-tier wearable device.

When it comes to pricing, Samsung has laid out a clear strategy for the Galaxy Watch 7 series:

The standard Galaxy Watch 7 is priced at $300.

The Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra will retail for $699.

Despite being a premium offering, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is priced $100 less than the Apple Watch Ultra, making it an attractive alternative for those seeking high-end features without stretching their budget.

Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Features

One of the standout features of the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is its titanium build. This material ensures not only exceptional durability but also a premium feel, making it ideal for demanding outdoor activities. Whether you’re hiking rugged trails, diving deep underwater, or engaging in high-adrenaline sports, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is engineered to withstand the rigors of your adventures.

The watch’s superior water resistance further underscores its rugged design. With the capability to endure deep water diving, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is perfect for those who need reliable performance in extreme aquatic conditions. Whether you’re exploring the ocean depths or participating in water sports, this smartwatch is designed to keep up with your activities.

Battery Life and Display

Battery life is a crucial factor for any smartwatch, particularly for those involved in extended outdoor activities. The standard Galaxy Watch 7 boasts a battery capacity ranging from 300 to 425 mAh, which is already commendable. However, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra goes a step further with a robust 590 mAh battery, ensuring that you can rely on your smartwatch for extended periods without the constant worry of recharging.

In terms of display, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is set to shine. It is expected to feature a larger and brighter display, potentially matching or even surpassing the impressive 3,000 nits brightness of the Apple Watch Ultra. Additionally, rumors indicate that the display may support a 120 Hz refresh rate, offering a smoother and more responsive visual experience.

Cutting-Edge Processor Technology

At the heart of the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra lies the new Samsung Exynos W1000 processor, built on advanced 3nm process technology. This state-of-the-art processor promises enhanced performance and efficiency, allowing the watch to handle demanding applications and tasks with ease. Whether you’re tracking your fitness goals, navigating through maps, or utilizing various sensors, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is equipped to deliver seamless performance.

Detailed Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7:

Sizes: 40mm and 44mm

40mm and 44mm Display: OLED with 2,000 nits peak brightness

OLED with 2,000 nits peak brightness Processor: 3nm Exynos 5-core chip

3nm Exynos 5-core chip Storage: 32GB internal storage

32GB internal storage Battery: 40mm: 300mAh 44mm: 425mAh

Materials: Armor Aluminum case and Sapphire Crystal display

Armor Aluminum case and Sapphire Crystal display Durability: IP68 rating for dust and water resistance 5ATM water pressure resistance MIL-STD-810H military standard compliance

Colors: Green and Cream

Green and Cream Connectivity: Available in Bluetooth and Bluetooth + LTE variants

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra:

Size: 47mm

47mm Display: OLED with 3,000 nits peak brightness

OLED with 3,000 nits peak brightness Processor: 3nm Exynos 5-core chip

3nm Exynos 5-core chip Storage: 32GB internal storage

32GB internal storage Battery: 590mAh

590mAh Materials: Grade 4 Titanium case

Grade 4 Titanium case Durability: IP68 rating for dust and water resistance 10ATM water pressure resistance MIL-STD-810H military standard compliance

Colors: Titanium Grey, Silver, and Beige

Titanium Grey, Silver, and Beige Buttons: Three physical buttons (Back, Home, Quick Button)

Three physical buttons (Back, Home, Quick Button) Connectivity: Bluetooth and LTE variants

Both watches are expected to be unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked next week which takes place on the 10th of July, with availability starting in August. The standard models are designed for durability and enhanced performance with the new Exynos chipset, while the Ultra model offers additional features like higher brightness and a larger battery, making it suitable for more rugged use cases.



