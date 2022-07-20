Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is on the 10th of August

We have been hearing rumors that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event would take place on the 10th of August, Samsung teased this in a recent tweet. They have now confirmed the event.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be live streamed on the 10th of August and Samsung will be announcing its latest Galaxy devices.

Innovation isn’t just about radical ideas; it’s about unlocking new experiences that transform our daily lives for the better. Meaningful innovations go beyond the technical and provide a platform upon which our everyday lives become richer and more versatile — opening us up to greater possibilities than ever before.

To see how these possibilities will come about, join Samsung Electronics on August 10 to learn how the company is pushing boundaries, defying conventions and opening doors to new experiences. Galaxy Unpacked will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Samsung will be announcing a number of devices at their press event, this will include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. We have already heard a number of specifications on these two handsets, we may also get to see some other new devices at the event.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals