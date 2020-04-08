Tomorrows Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2020 event teased

Samsung has released a new teaser video providing a glimpse at what you can expect from tomorrows Galaxy Unpacked August 2020 which will start at 10 AM Eastern time.

“A whole new kind of Galaxy Unpacked is just days away, which means it won’t be much longer before a new generation of powerful mobile devices makes its big debut. Tune in to the livestream on August 5 at 10 a.m. Eastern time to watch the action unfold, and be sure to check out the trailer below for a glimpse of what’s to come!”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To watch the first-ever virtual Galaxy Unpacked event live use one of the following methods :

Tune in via Samsung’s Official Websites

Visit the Samsung Global Newsroom, Samsung.com when the event begins.

Tune in on Facebook

Visit Samsung Newsroom or Samsung Global’s Facebook page when the event begins.

The Galaxy Unpacked August 2020 event will start at 10 a.m. Eastern time on August 5th 2020.

Source : Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals