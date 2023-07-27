Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its latest Android tablets and there are a total of three tablets in the range, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, the Galaxy Tab S9+, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, all three tablets come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The Galaxy Tab S9 has an 11-inch display, the Galaxy Tab S9+ comes with a 12.4-inch display and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra features a 14.6-inch display, the tablet comes with up to 16GB of storage and 1TB of storage.

Samsung Electronics announces its new Galaxy Tab S9 series, a premium product portfolio that redefines the tablet landscape and sets new standards for immersive viewing and creative freedom. Across all three models, Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra, Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays ensure epic viewing and entertainment experiences with the power of Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.1 An in-box, IP68-rated S Pen helps users bring their ideas to life. And as the first Galaxy Tab S series to earn an IP68 rating,2 Galaxy Tab S9 series enables users to follow their inspiration, both indoors and out.

“There are no devices like the Galaxy Tab S9 on the market today. A true disrupter in its category, it is the first of its kind to deliver experiences that users love most about tablets in one complete premium design,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy Tab S9 series empowers users to take their big ideas and bring them to life, completely effortlessly.”

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, the Galaxy Tab S9+, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra over at Samsung’s website at the link below, they will go on sale on the 11th of August and are now available to preorder.

