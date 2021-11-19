Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra camera details revealed

We have heard lots of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet and now we have some more details on the device.

Previous renders of the handset have shown a notch on the front of the tablet and now we have some more information on why the tablet will feature a notch.

According to a tweet by Ice Universe, the tablet will feature two high-end cameras on the front that are capable of recording 4K video at 60 frames per second.

It seems that many people doubt the Notch of Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Now I can tell you with 100% certainty that Notch must exist, but it’s not big. It is equipped with two front cameras, including ultra wide-angle cameras, which can shoot 4K 60fps. pic.twitter.com/VMYk8I3zTg — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 18, 2021

We previously heard that the tablet would come with a Snapdragon 898 mobile processor and 8GB of RAM, it also had an Adreno 730 GPU. Plus it will feature a 4.6-inch display that will feature a QHD+ resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels.

There may also be another model of the tablet with a Samsung Exynos 220 processor and it will come with a 11500 mAh battery. As yet there are no details on when the new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet will launch, as soon as we get some more details we will let you know.

Source Ice Universe

