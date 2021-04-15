Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite press shots leaked

Evan Blass has posted some press shots of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite tablet which is expected to launch soon.

The new tablet has been rumored for some time and it can be seen in the tweet below and the photo above.

Here’s your best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite (5G): https://t.co/8RwRKwBiJT pic.twitter.com/dxT36ExgS4 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 15, 2021

The Galaxy Tab S7 Lite is rumored to be made available in two sizes, 11 inch and 12.4 inches,it is also rumored to come with a Snapdragon 750G processor and 4GB of RAM.

Those are the only details we know about the tablet so far, as soon as we get some more information on the device we will let you guys know.

Source Evan Blass, Voice

