Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 headed to India

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet will be launching in India soon, the device has now been listed on Amazon in the country.

Samsung recently launched two versions of the tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7 with an 11 inch display and the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with a 12.4 inch display.

The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an 11 inch display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels, the Galaxy Tab S7+ will come with a 12.4 inch display and a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels.

There is also a Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile processor and and a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and three storage options, 128GB, 256GB or 512 GB.

The tablets features an 80000 mAh battery and it has a range of cameras including an 8 megapixel front camera and dual rear cameras. These include a 13 megapixel main camera and 5 megapixel ultra wide camera.

Source Mysmartprice

