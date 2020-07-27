Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ specifications leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 range of tablets will launch at Samsung Unpacked next month and now we have some more details about the tablets.

The Galaxy Tab S7 will come with an 11 inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, the Galaxy Tab S7+ will feature a larger 12.4 inch display that will have a resolution of 2800 x 1752, both displays will come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The new tablets will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile processor and they will both features 6GB of RAM and 128GB as standard, there may be other RAM and storage options.

Both devices will feature and 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back there will be a 13 megapixel camera for photos and videos.

The Galaxy Tab S7 will come with a 7040 mAh battery and the larger Galaxy Tab S7+ will have a 10,090 mAh battery. Both devices will come with a choice of Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver color options, we will have more details about them when they are announced on the 5th of August.

Source Win Future, Android Central

