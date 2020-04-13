Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to cost €379

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet for a while, the device is expected to launch shortly and now we have some information about how much it will cost.

According to Roland Quandt the WiFi version of the tablet will retail for €379 and the 4G LTE version will retail for €439.

tidbit: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB Wi-Fi: 379 Euro

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB 4G/LTE: 439 Euro — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 10, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will come with an Exynos 9610 processor and 4GB of RAM, plus 64GB of storage. The tablet will also feature a 10.4 inch display with a WUXGA+ resolution of 2000 x 1000 pixels.

Other specifications on the tablet will include a 7040 mAh battery , plus front and rear cameras. On the front of the device there will be a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there will be an 8 megapixel camera for photos and videos. We are expecting this new Android tablet to launch some time soon, a soon a we get some details on the release date we will let you know.

Source Roland Quandt

