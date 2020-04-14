Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite listed on UK retailers website

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has not been made official by Samsung as yet, now the tabelts has popped up on a UK retailers website.

The new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now listed for sale on Argos on the UK, although you cant buy the device as yet, it will retail for £339 in the UK.

The tablet is listed with a 10.4 inch display and an octa core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor and 4GB of RAM, it is also listed with 64GB of storage and a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with Android 10 and it features a 5 megapixel front camera for Selfies and an 8 megapixel rear camera for photos and videos.

Here are the tablets key specifications.

10.4 inch screen.

Multi-touch screen – you can use a pinching motion to zoom in and out of pictures.

LED backlit display.

Support for simultaneous display of multiple languages – detects when you switch languages while typing.

2.3GHz Samsung Exynos (Exynos 9611) octa core processor.

4GB RAM.

Internal storage capacity 64GB.

microSD memory card slot.

64GB.

Maximum expandable memory 1000GB.

Front facing camera 5MP.

Rear facing camera 8MP.

Android 10 operating system.

App store compatibility: Google play store.

As yet there are no details on when you will be able to buy the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in the UK, you can see more information at the link below.

Source Argos

