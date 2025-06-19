Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Leaks: The Full Rundown So Far

Samsung is gearing up to redefine the high-performance tablet market with its upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 series. Early leaks and reports suggest that these flagship devices will feature advanced hardware, including MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 series chipsets, and are anticipated to debut in late 2025. If you’re considering an upgrade to a premium tablet, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra could emerge as a compelling option.

Two Models, One Powerful Lineup

The Galaxy Tab S11 series is rumored to consist of two models: the standard Galaxy Tab S11 and the high-end Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. Both models are expected to be powered by MediaTek’s state-of-the-art Dimensity 9400 chipsets, with the Ultra model likely featuring the more advanced Dimensity 9400 Plus. This marks a significant shift for Samsung, which has traditionally relied on Qualcomm or its in-house Exynos processors for flagship devices.

The Dimensity 9400 Plus chipset in the Ultra model is designed to deliver top-tier performance. It features a Cortex X925 core clocked at 3.73 GHz and a 12-core ARM Immortalis G925 GPU, making it well-suited for demanding tasks such as gaming, multitasking, and video editing. However, early benchmark scores—1420 for single-core and 5312 for multi-core—indicate that the Ultra may slightly trail smartphones equipped with the same chipset. This performance gap could be attributed to the tablet’s focus on sustained performance and thermal efficiency, which are often prioritized over raw speed in larger devices.

Hardware Designed for Power Users

Samsung appears to be targeting power users with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra’s impressive hardware specifications. The tablet is expected to feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of base storage, providing ample space for apps, media, and productivity tools. Running on Android 16, the Ultra is likely to offer a smooth and intuitive user experience, enhanced by the latest software innovations.

Battery life is another standout feature of the Galaxy Tab S11 series. The standard model is rumored to include an 8160 mAh battery, while the Ultra could come equipped with a massive 11,374 mAh capacity. This substantial battery size is designed to support all-day usage, even under heavy workloads. Whether you’re streaming, working, or gaming, the Ultra’s battery is engineered to keep up with your demands, making sure uninterrupted productivity and entertainment.

Performance and Strategic Positioning

Despite its impressive hardware, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra’s benchmark results have sparked some discussion. Compared to smartphones using the same Dimensity 9400 Plus chipset, the Ultra’s scores are slightly lower. This discrepancy may reflect Samsung’s focus on optimizing the tablet for sustained performance and thermal management, which are critical for larger devices that handle prolonged workloads.

Samsung’s decision to streamline its lineup by offering only the base and Ultra models is also noteworthy. By skipping a “Plus” variant, the company appears to be simplifying its product range to target two distinct user groups: casual users and professionals. This focused approach could enhance Samsung’s competitiveness in the high-performance Android tablet market, allowing the company to better address the specific needs of its audience.

Launch Timeline and What to Expect

The Galaxy Tab S11 series is expected to launch in late 2025, likely during the fall season. For those in the market for a new tablet, these devices are shaping up to be strong contenders. With MediaTek’s latest chipsets, generous RAM and storage, and long-lasting batteries, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is poised to appeal to power users seeking a premium experience.

As the release date approaches, more details are likely to emerge, including pricing and additional features. For now, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra represents a significant step forward for Samsung, combining innovative technology with a refined market strategy. This approach aims to deliver a high-performance tablet tailored to the needs of modern users, making sure it stands out in an increasingly competitive market.

