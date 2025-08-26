Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: First Look & Leaked Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, set to debut at IFA 2025 in Berlin, is positioned to elevate the high-end Android tablet market. With its sleeker design, powerful hardware, and extended software support, this flagship device is tailored for users who demand a premium experience. By combining innovative technology with thoughtful design, Samsung aims to deliver a tablet that meets the needs of both casual users and professionals. Below is an in-depth look at what makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra stand out.

Streamlined Design and Premium Build

Samsung has carefully refined the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra’s design, achieving a remarkable reduction in thickness from 5.4 mm to just 5 mm. Despite this ultra-slim profile, the tablet retains its durable and premium build, crafted from high-quality materials that exude sophistication.

Key design features include:

A 14.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2960×1848, delivering vibrant colors, deep contrasts, and sharp visuals for an immersive viewing experience.

with a resolution of 2960×1848, delivering vibrant colors, deep contrasts, and sharp visuals for an immersive viewing experience. A redesigned semicircle notch housing a single front-facing camera, minimizing screen intrusion and maximizing usable display space.

housing a single front-facing camera, minimizing screen intrusion and maximizing usable display space. A dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 12 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide lens, supported by an LED flash for enhanced versatility in photography and video recording.

This combination of aesthetic appeal and functional design ensures the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is not only visually striking but also practical for everyday use.

Performance Powered by Innovative Hardware

At the core of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra lies MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity chip, engineered to deliver exceptional performance across a variety of demanding tasks. Whether you’re multitasking, gaming, or engaging in productivity-focused activities, this tablet is built to handle it all with ease.

Notable hardware specifications include:

Configurations offering up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage , making it an ideal choice for power users, content creators, and professionals who require ample space and speed.

and , making it an ideal choice for power users, content creators, and professionals who require ample space and speed. 5G connectivity , allowing faster downloads, seamless streaming, and reliable performance for users on the move.

, allowing faster downloads, seamless streaming, and reliable performance for users on the move. An 11,600 mAh battery, providing extended usage time without frequent recharging, even with its slim and lightweight design.

This robust hardware setup ensures the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is a versatile tool capable of meeting the needs of a wide range of users, from casual consumers to professionals seeking high performance.

Enhanced Software and Long-Term Support

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra runs on Android 16, complemented by Samsung’s One UI 8 interface, which introduces a host of features designed to enhance usability. These include improved multitasking capabilities, extensive customization options, and a user-friendly interface that adapts to individual preferences.

Samsung’s commitment to long-term software support further enhances the tablet’s appeal:

Seven years of software updates , making sure the device remains secure and functional over an extended period.

, making sure the device remains secure and functional over an extended period. Regular updates to maintain compatibility with evolving apps, services, and technologies.

This level of software longevity makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a reliable investment for users who prioritize durability and future-proofing in their devices.

Launch Details and Market Position

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is set to be unveiled on September 4, 2025, during the IFA event in Berlin. Alongside this flagship model, Samsung is expected to introduce smaller variants and a more budget-friendly Tab S10 Lite, catering to a broader audience with varying needs and budgets.

While official pricing details have yet to be disclosed, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is anticipated to command a premium price, reflecting its high-end features and advanced specifications. This positions it as a direct competitor to other flagship tablets in the market, including Apple’s iPad Pro and other top-tier Android devices.

By offering a blend of innovative technology, elegant design, and long-term support, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is poised to solidify its place as a leader in the premium tablet segment. As the launch date approaches, excitement continues to build around this highly anticipated device.

