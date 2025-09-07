Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: Is This the Ultimate iPad Pro Rival?



Samsung has unveiled its latest flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, alongside the standard Tab S11. This new release is designed to compete directly with Apple’s iPad Pro, offering a combination of innovative hardware, productivity-focused software, and a sleek, modern design. By targeting professionals and power users, the Tab S11 Ultra aims to deliver a premium tablet experience that balances performance, versatility, and innovation. The video below from MacRumors gives us a detailed look at the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

Key Features That Define the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra distinguishes itself with a range of advanced features:

An ultra-thin 5.1 mm profile and a stunning 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display.

The powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chipset for seamless performance.

Configurations offering up to 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB of internal storage, and microSD expansion up to 2 TB.

A redesigned S Pen for enhanced precision and usability.

Galaxy AI tools and an upgraded Samsung DeX for improved productivity.

A versatile camera system and a long-lasting 11,600 mAh battery with fast charging.

These features collectively position the Tab S11 Ultra as a strong contender in the premium tablet market.

Design and Display: A Blend of Elegance and Functionality

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is one of the slimmest tablets on the market, measuring just 5.1 mm in thickness. Its 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display offers vibrant colors, deep contrasts, and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, making sure an immersive visual experience. The anti-reflective coating and peak brightness of 1,600 nits make it highly usable even in bright outdoor conditions. For users who prefer a more compact device, the standard Tab S11 features an 11-inch AMOLED display with similar visual quality, catering to a broader range of preferences.

Performance and Storage: Engineered for Demanding Workloads

At the heart of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chipset, which delivers exceptional CPU and GPU performance. This ensures smooth multitasking, fast app launches, and the ability to handle resource-intensive applications with ease. The tablet is available in configurations with up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage, providing ample space for professional workflows, media libraries, and creative projects. Additionally, the inclusion of microSD expansion, supporting up to 2 TB, offers a level of flexibility that is rare in the premium tablet segment, setting it apart from competitors like the iPad Pro.

Productivity Features: Tools Tailored for Professionals

Samsung has equipped the Tab S11 Ultra with a suite of productivity-focused features designed to enhance efficiency and collaboration. These include:

Gemini Live: A real-time collaboration tool that enables seamless teamwork.

A real-time collaboration tool that enables seamless teamwork. AI-powered tools: Features such as drawing and writing assistance, as well as content summarization, streamline creative and analytical tasks.

Features such as drawing and writing assistance, as well as content summarization, streamline creative and analytical tasks. Samsung DeX: An upgraded version of Samsung’s desktop-like interface, now supporting extended dual-screen setups and multiple workspaces for advanced multitasking.

These tools make the Tab S11 Ultra an ideal choice for professionals who require flexibility and efficiency in their workflows, whether they are working remotely, in the office, or on the go.

S Pen: A Redesigned Tool for Creativity and Precision

The S Pen has undergone significant improvements to enhance its usability and convenience. Unlike previous versions, the new S Pen no longer requires Bluetooth pairing or charging, making it more user-friendly. It magnetically attaches to the tablet’s top edge for secure storage. The redesigned hexagonal body and cone-shaped tip provide a more ergonomic grip and precise writing experience, making it an excellent tool for artists, designers, and note-takers. These enhancements ensure that the S Pen remains a key feature for creative professionals and productivity enthusiasts alike.

Camera and Battery: Balancing Versatility and Endurance

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra features a versatile camera system that caters to both casual and professional users:

Rear cameras: A 13 MP main sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide lens for capturing high-quality photos and videos.

A 13 MP main sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide lens for capturing high-quality photos and videos. Front camera: A 12 MP ultrawide lens optimized for video calls, virtual meetings, and content creation.

The tablet is powered by an 11,600 mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging. This ensures extended usage and minimal downtime, making it suitable for long workdays or travel. The standard Tab S11, while more compact, includes an 8,400 mAh battery, offering a balance between portability and endurance.

Pricing and Availability: Competitive Options for Premium Users

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is priced starting at $1,199, while the standard Tab S11 begins at $799. Both models are available in sleek gray and silver finishes, offering a professional and modern aesthetic. With its competitive pricing, the Tab S11 Ultra provides a compelling alternative to other high-end tablets, delivering a robust feature set that caters to a wide range of user needs.

How the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Competes with the iPad Pro

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra directly challenges Apple’s iPad Pro by offering comparable design and display quality while introducing unique features that cater to productivity and versatility. Key advantages include:

MicroSD expansion, allowing up to 2 TB of additional storage.

Faster 45W charging for reduced downtime.

Galaxy AI tools and Samsung DeX for enhanced multitasking and collaboration.

A redesigned S Pen that eliminates the need for charging or pairing.

These features make the Tab S11 Ultra particularly appealing to users who prioritize flexibility, creativity, and efficiency in their devices.

Setting a New Benchmark for Premium Tablets

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra represents Samsung’s most ambitious effort in the tablet market to date. With its stunning display, powerful performance, and innovative productivity tools, it sets a new standard for flagship tablets. Whether you are a creative professional, a multitasking enthusiast, or someone seeking a premium tablet experience, the Tab S11 Ultra offers a compelling alternative to the iPad Pro. By addressing the needs of power users and professionals, Samsung has crafted a device that redefines what a high-end tablet can achieve in 2025.

Check out more relevant guides from our extensive collection on Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra that you might find useful.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals