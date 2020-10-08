Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 launched in the UK

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 was made official at the end of last month and now the device has gone on sale in the UK.

The device is designed ton be a rugged tablet and it is now available to buy from Samsung’s stores and online for £539.

The Tab Active3, which is now available in the UK, is built for how businesses operate today with increased emphasis on improving employee productivity and safety. The performance and productivity features are perfect for field-based employees and includes capabilities like Touch Sensitivity to help professionals, like first responders, who use gloves for working safely in the most challenging environments and conditions.

“The way the world does business is rapidly changing as we move away from the office and out into the field,” said Joe Walsh, Director of B2B at Samsung Electronics UK. “When developing the new Galaxy Tab Active3 we listened to feedback from our customers and partners and focused on creating a product that would make it easier to get things done. Not only is the Galaxy Tab Active3 more durable, but its performance has been upgraded to support the latest applications for maximum productivity.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 rugged tablet over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals