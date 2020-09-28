Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 tablet gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 tablet for some time and now Samsung has unveiled the device.

The Galaxy Tab Active 3 is designed to be a rugged tablet and it comes with an 8 inch display with a WUXGA resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.

The tablet is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage and up to 1TB of storage.

On the front of the device there is a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a 13 megapixel camera for photos and videos.

The tablet comes with a Samsung S Pen and in features an IP68 rating for dust and water, plus a MIL-STD-810H rating. Samsung has not revealed any pricing details for this new rugged tablet you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals