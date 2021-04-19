Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ launched in South Korea

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ was launched in the US recently an now Samsung is launching its new tracking device in South Korea.

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ will retail for KRW 39,600 which is about $35 at the current exchange rate.

Galaxy SmartTag+ can also leverage SmartThings Find’s powerful detection capabilities, allowing you to locate tagged items on a map, even if it’s misplaced somewhere very far from where you are. That’s because the tags use BLE connectivity and the power of the Galaxy device network. SmartThings Find users can choose to opt in via the SmartThings app and enable their Galaxy smartphone or tablet to help others find their own lost tags or devices. Once you report your tag as missing in SmartThings Find, any nearby Galaxy device that has opted in will alert the SmartThings server about its location and you will receive a notification. All data in SmartThings Find is encrypted and protected, so the tag’s location isn’t revealed to anyone but you.

The new Galaxy SmartTag+ works with the Samsung’s Smart Find service and it can be attached to a range of things like your keys and more.

Source Sammobile

