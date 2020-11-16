Samsung Galaxy smartphones and more Black Friday deals unveiled

Samsung has announced it is launching a range of deals for B lack Friday in the UK and this will include their range of Galaxy smartphones.
You can save £420 on the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, £250 on the Galaxy S20 5G, £100 on the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, you can see more details below.
The next-generation Galaxy smartphones:
- Save a massive £420 on Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition – was £1,049 now £629
- Save £250 on Galaxy S20 5G – was £899 now £649
- Save £100 on Galaxy S20 FE 5G – was £699 now £599
- Save £100 on Galaxy S20 FE 4G – was £599 now £499
- Save £50 on Galaxy A51 – was £329 now £279
There are also a range of savings on Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, tablets and many more devices, here are some more of the deals.
Smartwatches designed for an active lifestyle:
- Save £46 on Galaxy Watch3 (45mm, 4G) – was £459 now £413
- Save £42 on Galaxy Watch3 (45mm, BT) – was £419 now £377
- Save £40 on Galaxy Watch3 (41mm, BT) – was £399 now £359
- Save £100 on Galaxy Watch (46mm, BT) – was £279 now £179
A selection of tablets built for super-tasking:
- Save £60 off Galaxy Tab S5e (WiFI) – was £379 now £319
- Save £50 off Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (WiFi) – was £349 now £299
- Save £30 on the Galaxy Tab A8 (WiFi) – was £139 now £109
You can find out more details about all of Samsung’s Black Friday deals over at their website at the link below.
