Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus get Android 10

Samsung has released the Android 10 software update for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus smartphones.

So far the update has been released to owners of both devices in Germany and the US, it should also land in more countries soon.

The update has been released to people who are running Android Pie, it apparently has not been released as yet to beta testers who were testing out the One UI beta, it should land with them soon.

The update brings a wide range of features to the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus smartphones and it also comes with the Samsung One UI 2.0. You can check to see if its is available on your handset from the settings menu.

Source Sammobile

