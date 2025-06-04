Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: The ULTIMATE Durability Test!

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge stands out as the slimmest smartphone ever produced by the company, measuring an impressive 5.8mm in thickness. With its lightweight design and robust titanium frame, it offers a blend of elegance and durability that appeals to modern users. However, its minimalist design approach raises questions about its overall functionality and value. The video below from JerryRigEverything provides more insights into the phone’s design, durability, features, and practicality to help you determine if it aligns with your needs.

Design and Build: A Slim Marvel with Trade-offs

The Galaxy S25 Edge is a testament to Samsung’s engineering prowess. Its ultra-thin profile, combined with a weight reduction of 2 ounces compared to the Ultra series, makes it one of the most portable smartphones on the market. The titanium frame enhances structural integrity, while Ceramic 2 Gorilla Glass provides improved scratch resistance. The ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, seamlessly integrated into the display, adds to the phone’s sleek and modern aesthetic.

However, the design is not without compromises. The prominent camera bump and protruding buttons disrupt the otherwise streamlined appearance, potentially requiring a protective case that could detract from its slim design. Additionally, the absence of an anti-glare coating—available in the Ultra series—can hinder screen visibility in bright environments, which may be a drawback for outdoor use.

Durability: Thin Yet Resilient

Despite its slim profile, the Galaxy S25 Edge demonstrates impressive durability. The combination of a titanium frame and Ceramic 2 Gorilla Glass ensures resistance to bending and pressure, making it a standout in the thin smartphone category. These materials contribute to the phone’s resilience against everyday wear and tear, offering peace of mind to users concerned about durability.

However, water resistance emerges as a potential weak point. During testing, slight panel separation was observed under pressure, raising concerns about its ability to withstand prolonged exposure to water. While the phone can likely endure minor splashes, users should exercise caution in wet conditions to prevent potential damage. This limitation may be a consideration for those who frequently use their devices in environments where water exposure is a risk.

Features and Limitations: Balancing Innovation and Compromise

The Galaxy S25 Edge is equipped with a 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera, delivering exceptional image quality that rivals higher-end models. These features cater to photography enthusiasts seeking sharp and vibrant visuals. However, the camera bump may pose an inconvenience, particularly for users who prefer a flat back design.

Unlike the Ultra series, the Galaxy S25 Edge does not include an S Pen, which could be a drawback for productivity-focused users. Additionally, the phone’s smaller battery capacity may result in shorter usage times, especially for power users who rely on their devices for extended periods. The absence of an anti-glare coating further limits usability in direct sunlight, reducing the effectiveness of the high-resolution display in outdoor settings.

While the display offers a smooth refresh rate and premium viewing experience, these features align with the Ultra series rather than surpassing them. This positions the Galaxy S25 Edge as a device that prioritizes portability and design over new advancements in functionality.

Performance and Practicality: A Mixed Bag

The slim and lightweight design of the Galaxy S25 Edge enhances portability, making it an ideal choice for users who prioritize convenience and ease of handling. Its reduced weight may also minimize the impact of accidental drops, adding to its practical appeal. However, the protruding buttons and camera bump can make the device less comfortable to handle without a case, potentially detracting from its overall usability.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy S25 Edge matches the Ultra series in screen resolution and refresh rate, making sure a smooth and visually appealing user experience. However, its smaller battery and the absence of additional cameras may limit its appeal to users seeking a more feature-rich smartphone. These trade-offs highlight the phone’s focus on aesthetics and portability rather than comprehensive functionality.

Who Is the Galaxy S25 Edge For?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a visually striking smartphone that excels in portability and durability. Its titanium frame and Ceramic 2 Gorilla Glass provide resilience, while the high-resolution display and advanced camera system deliver a premium experience. However, compromises such as the lack of an S Pen, smaller battery capacity, and absence of an anti-glare coating may deter users who prioritize a more feature-rich device.

This smartphone is best suited for individuals who value a slim, lightweight design and are willing to accept trade-offs in functionality. While its high price point may not appeal to all, the Galaxy S25 Edge demonstrates Samsung’s ability to innovate within the ultra-thin smartphone market, offering a device that caters to a niche audience seeking a balance of style and practicality.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



