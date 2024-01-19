Samsung Galaxy S24 vs S24 Plus vs S24 Ultra (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 range of smartphones launched this week, there are three models in the range, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and now we get to find out more details about the three new handsets in a video from Tech Spurt.

Samsung has raised the bar in design aesthetics and durability. The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus exude elegance with their toughened armor aluminum bodies, featuring a matte finish that not only looks sleek but feels comfortable in your hand. The slim bezels around the screen add to the overall allure. The S24 Ultra, however, takes luxury a step further with a robust titanium frame and a satin finish, ensuring extra grip and a distinguished look, accompanied by a flat display that’s both functional and stylish.

Dive into a world of vibrant colors and sharp details with the Dynamic AMOLED screens on all three models. The Galaxy S24 sports a compact 6.2-inch Full HD panel, perfect for those who prefer a smaller device. The Plus and Ultra variants boast larger Quad HD screens, with the Ultra’s display peaking at an impressive 2,600 nits brightness, making it the brightest in the lineup.

Under the hood, the S24 and S24 Plus are equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 2400 chipset in the UK, ensuring smooth and efficient performance. The S24 Ultra gets an upgrade with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, offering unmatched power and speed, particularly suited for gaming enthusiasts.

Samsung understands the importance of battery life in our daily usage. The S24 comes with a 4,000mAh battery, while the Plus and Ultra variants have larger capacities to support their more demanding displays. However, charging speeds are somewhat moderate, with the Ultra and Plus supporting up to 45W and the S24 at 25W.

The camera setup is where Samsung really shines. The primary camera on the S24 and Plus is a robust 50MP sensor. The Ultra steps up the game with a groundbreaking 200MP sensor. All models are capable of 8K video recording at 30fps and boast a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. AI enhancements have been integrated to improve HDR, low-light performance, and zoom capabilities, ensuring you capture every moment in stunning clarity.

Running on Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI 6.1, the series is a powerhouse of AI-driven features. Real-time translation, chat assist, live transcription, and enhanced image search are just the tip of the iceberg. The Ultra model exclusively includes an S Pen, adding a new dimension to your smartphone experience.

The Galaxy S24 series is available for pre-order, with sales kicking off on January 31st. The devices are priced at £799, £999, and £1,249 for the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra respectively.

Source: Tech Spurt



