Samsung Galaxy S24 New AI Features In Action (Video)

Samsung has just lifted the veil on an exciting update for its Galaxy S24 Series, and if you’re a fan of cutting-edge technology, you’ll want to pay attention. This isn’t just any update; it’s a leap forward in how we interact with our smartphones, especially with artificial intelligence. The spotlight of this release is the enhanced integration of Bixby, Samsung’s proprietary voice assistant, with new AI capabilities. But don’t worry, the innovation doesn’t stop with the S24 series—Samsung plans to bring these features to older models too, the video below from Sakitech shows us these new AI features.

Bixby Gets Smarter with AI

Imagine asking your phone to digest a lengthy article into crisp, bullet points or to neatly format your meeting notes with just a voice command. This is now possible thanks to the deeper integration of Bixby with AI functionalities. The new features aim to make your digital life more streamlined and efficient, letting Bixby handle tasks that previously required manual input and navigation through multiple apps.

Here’s What’s New:

Voice-Activated AI Commands: With the latest update, commanding your phone to perform complex AI tasks becomes as easy as talking to a friend. Whether it's summarizing information or formatting text, Bixby is now equipped to understand and execute more sophisticated requests.

Practical Everyday Applications: The utility of these enhancements isn't limited to specific tasks. From summarizing long reads to auto-formatting notes, translating languages in real-time during your conversations, to even correcting your spelling mistakes—these features are designed to assist in a variety of scenarios, making technology more accessible and useful for everyone.

Easy Setup for Everyone: If you're wondering how to get started, the process is straightforward. Samsung provides clear instructions on enabling Bixby and setting up voice wake-up functionality. This ensures that Bixby is always ready to assist, without needing to physically interact with your device.

Beyond the Basics: The update pushes the boundaries of what voice commands can achieve. Real-time translation during phone calls, instant spelling corrections, and more, showcase the evolving capabilities of AI when integrated with voice interfaces.

Expanding the Experience: Initially exclusive to the S24 series, these features are set to become available on older models like the S23 and S22. This move demonstrates Samsung's dedication to enhancing the user experience across its ecosystem, ensuring that more users can benefit from the latest technological advancements.

This significant update marks a pivotal moment in making AI more accessible and practical for daily use. By leveraging voice commands, Samsung is simplifying the way we interact with complex AI tasks, making it more intuitive and user-friendly. The integration signifies a commitment to incorporating advanced technology to improve device usability and functionality, highlighting a future where our smartphones understand us better and make our lives easier.

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast eager to explore the latest features or someone looking for ways to streamline your digital interactions, the new AI capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series offer a glimpse into a future where technology is more seamlessly integrated into our lives.

Source & Image Credit: Sakitech



