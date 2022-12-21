Samsung Galaxy S23 gets benchmarked again

The new range of Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones is expected to launch in early 2023, a number of the devices have already been benchmarked and now one model has appeared again. The handsets have previously appeared at the FCC.

The Galaxy S23 recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks with the model number SM-S911B, the listing confirmed some of the handsets specifications.

S23 is expected to have a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S23 Plus will come with a 6.6-inch display, it will apparently also feature a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2 mobile processor and it will have a range of RAM and storage options.

There will be a total of three models in the range, the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung will launch their new Galaxy S23 flagship smartphones sometime in quarter one of 2023, the exact date is not known but there are suggestions that the handsets will launch in February. As soon as we get some more details on the new Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, including some photos of the handsets, we will let you know.

