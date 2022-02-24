Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra screen flickering issue revealed

It looks like there is an issue with the display on the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone. The display on the handset appears to flicker under certain conditions.

The issue appears to be affecting the Exynos version of the Galaxy S22 Ultra handset on the lock screen when the resolution is set to WQHD. The tweet below from Gold Reviewer has a video that shows the problem with the handset.

If you have an Exynos #GalaxyS22Ultra pls check if your device is affected by this bug, too.

(Notice the graphic glitches/artifacts on lock screen clock.)

Seems to be a widespread issue now.

Reproduce steps in comments. pic.twitter.com/gjznCHTTX2 — Golden Reviewer (@Golden_Reviewer) February 22, 2022

As we can see from the video there is flickering on the display when unlocking the device, it can also happen when playing YouTube videos. The display needs to be set to WQHD and also the Screen Mode to natural.

The good news is that the problem is a software issue and not a hardware issue. Samsung has now acknowledged the issue and has a fix in the works which will be released as a software update. As soon as we get some details on when the update will land on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, we will let you know.

Source Golden Reviewer, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals