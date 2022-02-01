Samsung Galaxy S22 series charging speed revealed

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 series is coming this month, Samsung is holding a press event for the handsets next week on the 9th of February.

We have heard rumors about different charging speeds for the Samsung Galaxy S22 range, some have said that the handsets will charge at 25W and some at 45W. It looks like we now have details on the charging speed of all three handsets.

The Galaxy S22 will charge at 25W, the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra will charge at 45W. The Galaxy S22 will take 70 minutes to charge fully from zero.

The Galaxy S22 Plus will take 60 minutes to charge from zero to one hundred percent, as yet there are no details on how long the Galaxy S22 Ultra will take to fully charge.

The handsets will get a number of upgrades over the current galaxy S21 lineup, this will include new processors, more RAM, and new cameras.

There will be two different processor options for the three handsets and these will vary by region, some countries will get the new flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and others will get the new Samsung Exynos 2200 processor.

We will have full details about the three new Samsung Galaxy smartphones when they are made official at the Galaxy Unpacked event next week.

Source Nieuwe Mobiel, GSM Arena

