Samsung Galaxy S22 promo video released

Samsung launched its new range of Galaxy S22 smartphones this week, there were three handsets in the range.

The lineup includes the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the three handsets come with some impressive specifications. The company has now released a promo video for its latest smartphones.

Introducing Samsung Electronics’ most intelligent camera yet, a groundbreaking S Pen,1 and features that empower creativity and self-expression, the Galaxy S22 series offers a mobile experience unlike any other.

Packed with Samsung’s latest AI technology and new Nightography features, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ support next-level camera experiences, ensuring that content remains crisp and clear, day or night. The smartphones’ lightning-fast 4nm processor powers users through even the busiest of days, while their sleek and durable Armor Aluminum design is built to last. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, meanwhile, combines the unrivaled power of the Note series with the S series’ pro-grade camera and performance, and is the first S series device to feature a built-in S Pen – Samsung’s fastest and most responsive yet.

