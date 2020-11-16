Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones specifications revealed

The Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones are coming next year, Samsung are rumored to be launching them in January and now it looks like the specifications for all three handsets have been leaked.

First up is the Galaxy S21, this handset will come with a 6.2 inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution.

Processing with be an Exynos 2100 or a Snapdragon 875 depending on region and it will have a 400 mAh battery, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, 12 megapixel main camera and a 64 megapixel telephoto camera.

Next up is the Galaxy S21+, this device will have a 6.7 inch display with aFhD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, it will also come with either a Snapdragon 875 or an Exynos 2100.

It will feature a larger 4800 mAh battery and will come with the same camera which will include a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, 12 megapixel main camera and a 64 megapixel telephoto camera.

The final device in the range if the Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone, this one will have a 6.8 inch WQHD+ display and it will have 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The processors will be the same and this device will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, slightly different camera with a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, a main 108 megapixel camera and two 10 megapixel camera.

No details on the various RAM or storage options as yet, but we can probably expected up to 16GB of RAM.

Source Android Police

