Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra land on Vodafone

Samsung’s latest smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra are now available with Vodafone in the UK.

The handset are available on a range of different contracts with the carrier, prices for the Galaxy S21 start at £35 a month with £98 up front.

The Galaxy S21+ starts at £43 a month with £98 up front and the Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at £51 a month with £198 up front.

New for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Vodafone is rolling out its innovative trade-in offer. Using the Trade-in tool via the My Vodafone app, customers can trade in their existing Samsung Galaxy S9 and S10 series to unlock an instant, guaranteed saving of £15 a month (£360 in total over a 24-month contract).

Customers can also get the latest Samsung every year, with no upgrade fee. Those who buy the new Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G and S21 Ultra 5G on a 24-month plan can choose to trade it in any time (after 12 months) for the latest model – thanks to Vodafone’s Annual Upgrade Promise.

Those who purchase any phone from the Samsung Galaxy S21 series by 25 February 2021 can claim free Galaxy Buds Live.

You can find out all the different contracts available on the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

