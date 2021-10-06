Samsung Galaxy S21 FE rumored for January 2022 launch

The last thing we heard about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was that Samsung were not going to launch the device. Samsung had apparently cancelled the launch of the handset due to chip shortages.

According to a recent report Samsung will launch their Galaxy S21 FE in January 2022, the news comes from two sources Ice Universe and Roland Quandt, both have a good track record with previous leaks.

The rumored reason that the Galaxy S21 FE will apparently be launching in January 2022 is because Samsung will be delaying the release of their Galaxy S22 line up.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 was previously rumored to launch in either December or early January, ti will apparently now launch around the end of February.

As a reminder the handset is rumored to come with a Snapdragon 888 and there may also be another model with an Exynos 2100, it will also come with a 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The device will feature a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate and irt will come with a 32 megapixel front camra for making video calls and taking Selfies.

On the back of the handset there will be a three camera setup with a a 12 megapixel wide camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals