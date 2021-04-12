Samsung Galaxy S21 FE renders revealed

We are expecting Samsung to launch their Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition some time soon and now some renders of the handset have appeared online.

The renders were posted online by Steve Hemmerstoffer and they give us a look at the design of the new Galaxy S21 FE.

As we can see from the photos the handset will come with three rear cameras, on the front of the device there will be a punch hole Selfie camera.

The device is expected to come with a 6.4 inch display and it will apparently feature a 64 megapixel camera and two 12 megapixel cameras.

We can also expect the handset to come with Android 11, those are the only details we know about the device so far, as soon as we get some more information we will let you know.

Source Voice

