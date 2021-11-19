Samsung Galaxy S21 FE poses for the camera

We are expecting the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone to be launched in January 2022, the handset is expected to be unveiled at CES.

Now some live photos of the new Galaxy S21 FE have appeared online, they were posted on Twitter by @Abhisheksoni130, you can see the tweet below.

SAMSUNG S21 FE 5G

It has plastics back

But it’s light weight

no headphone jack

120hz display

SAMSUNG S21 FE 5G

It has plastics back

But it's light weight

no headphone jack

120hz display

Awesome camera

As a reminder, the new Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to feature a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset will come with a Snapdragon 888 mobile processor or a Samsung Exynos 2100 processor depending on the region. It is expected to come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a range of cameras, this will include a 32-megapixel front-facing camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset, there will be a 12-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

Samsung is expected to make their new Galaxy S21 FE smartphone official in the 4th of January 2022 at CES and it will apparently go on sale on the 11th of January.

Source @Abhisheksoni130, GSM arena

