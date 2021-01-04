Samsung Galaxy S21 expected to be announced January 14th at Samsung Unpacked

Samsung has announced that it will be holding Samsung Unpacked 2021 on the 14th of January 2021 and we are expecting to see the new Samsung Galaxy S21 range of handsets at the event.

The Samsung Unpacked 2021 event will take place at 10 a.m. EST on the 14th of January 2021, the event will be live streamed on Samsung’s website.

Over the past year, mobile technology has taken center stage in everyday life as people are working from and spending time at home. The accelerated transition to a mobile-first world brings with it the need for devices that can transform everyday life into an extraordinary experience.



Learn more about the new experiences that are built to make your everyday life epic at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021, which will be broadcast on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com at 10 a.m. EST on January 14, 2021.

We are expecting to see three new smartphones at the event, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

There have been lots of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy flagships and we will have full details about them when they are made official later this month.

Source Samsung

