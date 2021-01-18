Samsung Galaxy S21 5G gets an official unboxing video

We have seen a number of videos of the new Galaxy S21 range of smartphone and now we have an official unboxing video of the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G from Samsung.

There are three models in the range, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra and all three come with 5G.

The wait is finally over. Samsung has officially unveiled its latest flagship series – Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Built to deliver next-level mobile experiences, the Galaxy S21 series is packed with innovative features that will make everything you do on the smartphone simply more epic.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 range of smartphones over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

