Samsung Galaxy S20 will feature Germany’s Electronic National ID

Samsung is teaming up with the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), Bundesdruckerei (bdr) and Deutsche Telekom Security GmbH for Germany’s Electronic National ID.

This new electronic ID will be available on Samsung smartphones in Germany, specifically the Samsung Galaxy S20 range because the handset has a secure chip.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup, including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, will be the first smartphone to comply with the BSI’s eID security framework for sovereign use.2 Thanks to the security embedded in Samsung’s Galaxy S20, the eID solution offers a “Substantial” level of assurance for secure and seamless electronic interactions under the EU eIDAS Regulation.3 This regulation was designed to ensure EU citizens can use their national eID across borders and helps prevent misuse or alteration of their government-issued IDs.

“We’re incredibly proud that our Galaxy S20 series was the first line of mobile devices to meet such high security standards set out by the BSI. We always strive to offer the highest level of protection possible for our users. As we continue to move towards digitization, our goal is to ensure that mobile users around the world can enjoy these new services with true peace of mind, knowing that we’ll keep them safe,” said Daniel Ahn, Corporate SVP and Head of Security Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

