Samsung Galaxy S20, Note 20 and Galaxy Z get One UI 3.1

Samsung has announced that it releasing the One UI 3.1 software update for their Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Z range of devices,

The list of handsets include the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, the Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Z Flip series.

“Samsung is committed that our devices continue to deliver the up-to-date mobile experiences throughout their lifecycle,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “Following the announcement of 3-generation Android OS upgrades for select Galaxy devices, we ensure to equip our consumers with powerful new features as soon as they are available. Our One UI 3.1 update marks an important next step in that mission.”

You can find out more details about the One UI 3.1 softeare update for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Series over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

