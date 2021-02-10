Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets One UI 3.1 software update

Samsung has released a new software update for their Galaxy S20 FE smartphone, the One UI 3.1 software update.

The One UI 3.1 software update brings a range of new features to the Galaxy S20 FE smartphone, it comes with the version number G781BXXU2CUB5.

The update has been released in some countries in Europe so far, this includes the IUK, Greece, Spain, Belgium, Germany and a number of other countries, it should be released for more countries soon.

You can check to see if this latest One UI software update is available for your Galaxy S20 FE smartphone from the settings menu. If you notice any new features in the update, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals