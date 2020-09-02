Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition may launch in 4G and 5G versions

It looks like we have some more details about the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, the handset was recently spotted at the Bluetooh SIG.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was listed at the Bluetooh SIG with a 4G and a 5G version, so it looks like Samsung will launch both models of the handset.

The 5G model was listed with the model number SM-G781U and the 4G version was listed with the model number SM-G781V.

Previously we heard that the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition would come with a Snapdragon 865 in some countries and an Exynos 990 in others, it will also come with 6GB of RAM.

The handset will also come with a a 6.5 inch AMOLED display or a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, plus a 12-megapixel wide-angle, 12-megapixel ultra-wide and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

Source MySmartPrice

