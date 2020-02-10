Samsung Galaxy S20 event to be live streamed tomorrow

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones are coming tomorrow, Samsung will be live streaming the event on their website tomorrow.

The Samsung Unpacked event will take place at 11AM PST tomorrow the 11th of February and a number of new devices will be made official.

Samsung will be unveiled a number of new devices at the event, this will include the Galaxy S20, The Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

On top of that there will be some new Galaxy Buds+ headphones and Samsung’s new folding smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

You can watch the event live when it takes place tomorrow on Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

