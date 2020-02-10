Samsung Galaxy Buds+ shown off on video

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will be made official along with the Galaxy S20 at the Samsung Unpacked press event tomorrow.

Now the new headphones have been shown off on video ahead of their official launch and we get to have a look at their design and some of their features.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ come with a number of upgrades over the previous model, this includes a larger a 85 mAh battery and the case will have 270 mAh battery.

We will have full details on the new Galaxy Buds headphones and the new Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones when they are made official at the Samsung Unpacked press event tomorrow.

Source: Techtechtech, Sammobile

